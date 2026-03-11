Security Breach At Bhiwandi Civic Body: 50 CCTV Cameras And Metal Detector Non-Functional For Months

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: Questions have been raised over the security arrangements at the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) headquarters after CCTV cameras installed across the civic building and the metal detector at the main entrance reportedly stopped functioning months ago.

Lakhs Spent on Cameras Now Gather Dust Awaiting Repairs

The cameras were installed at a cost of lakhs of rupees on the walls of the main municipal building and outside the chambers of senior officials to monitor movement and ensure security within the premises. However, several of them are currently lying defunct in the name of repairs.

Office-bearers of the People’s Republican Party and social activists have expressed concern over the situation and demanded that Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar immediately intervene to restore the surveillance system and strengthen security at the civic headquarters.

Administrative Rule Fails to Address Basic Civic Issues

The civic body has been under administrative rule for the past three-and-a-half years. During this period, several citizens and social organisations have complained that basic civic issues such as water supply, roads and sanitation have not received adequate attention. As a result, aggrieved citizens and social groups frequently organise protests and demonstrations outside the municipal headquarters.

In such situations, a strong surveillance and security system within the civic building becomes essential. However, it has now come to light that several CCTV cameras installed across the building have remained shut for the past few months due to technical faults and pending repairs.

105 Cameras Installed Across Building to Monitor Movement

According to civic sources, around 105 CCTV cameras were installed inside the main municipal building to monitor corridors, entry points and other important areas. In addition, around 20 cameras were installed separately outside the offices of the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor and Additional Commissioner.

Municipal employees claim that nearly 50 of the 105 cameras inside the building are currently non-functional as the machines have developed technical faults. This has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of the surveillance system within the civic headquarters.

Adding to the concern, the metal detector machine installed at the main entrance of the municipal building to check visitors and prevent any untoward incidents has also reportedly remained non-functional for a long time.

Security Guards Struggle to Control Protesting Crowds

Security arrangements often come under pressure during protests and demonstrations outside the municipal office. Security guards have to struggle to control crowds, and in many cases additional police personnel are deployed inside and outside the building to maintain law and order.

According to information available with the civic administration, around 34 security guards have been appointed to protect the municipal premises. Some of them are deployed at the commissioner’s bungalow and office, while others are stationed at the Additional Commissioner’s office and municipal health centres.

Read Also KDMC And Maharashtra Govt Host National Electrical Safety Seminar With Pledge To Achieve 'Zero...

Executive Engineer Admits Cameras Not Working

When contacted, Executive Engineer of the Electric Department Siddiq Kazi told FPJ that several cameras installed within the municipal premises are currently not working. He said many of the cameras are old and around 12 to 14 units have become outdated. However, he denied claims that 50 cameras were non-functional and clarified that approximately 35 to 40 cameras are currently out of order.

Meanwhile social activist Taj Khan criticised the civic administration and demanded immediate action. “When the municipal corporation cannot maintain CCTV cameras installed within its own headquarters, it raises serious questions about the overall security preparedness of the administration.

The authorities must repair the cameras and the metal detector immediately and conduct a proper inquiry into the negligence,” Khan said.

He further urged the municipal commissioner to take the matter seriously and ensure that the surveillance system is restored at the earliest to avoid any security lapse at the civic headquarters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/