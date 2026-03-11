KDMC And Maharashtra Govt Host National Electrical Safety Seminar With Pledge To Achieve 'Zero Accidents'

A National Electrical Safety Seminar jointly organised by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Government of Maharashtra was successfully held on March 10, 2026, at the Acharya Atre Conference Hall. |

Kalyan: A National Electrical Safety Seminar jointly organised by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Government of Maharashtra was successfully held on March 10, 2026, at the Acharya Atre Conference Hall. The seminar was inaugurated by KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, who emphasized the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols in electrical work.

Safety Checklists Must Be Followed for Every Electrical Task

Addressing the gathering, Goyal stressed that every electrical task must follow a detailed safety checklist to minimize risks and prevent accidents. He also highlighted the need to create awareness about electrical safety among students and suggested that educational institutions should actively include safety awareness in their learning activities.

The seminar focused on key issues such as electrical safety measures, accident prevention strategies and the legal framework governing electrical operations. Engineers, electrical staff, contractors and workers from municipal corporations of Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai participated in large numbers. Officials and employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were also present at the event.

Experts Deliver Technical Sessions on Critical Safety Topics

Experts delivered technical sessions during the programme. Electrical Inspector Rajendra Yadav spoke on the legal framework for electrical safety and the role of electrical inspectors. Assistant Electrical Inspector Arjun Jadhav explained the causes of electrical accidents and fire hazards along with preventive safety measures, while Branch Engineer Bhupan Mankame provided insights into Electrical Job Safety Analysis.

Among the dignitaries present were MSEDCL Superintending Engineer Anil Thorat, Executive Engineer Chaudhary and KDMC Executive Engineer (Mechanical) Raju Rathod.

Dedicated Team Organises Seminar Under Senior Guidance

The seminar was organised under the guidance of Additional City Engineer (Electrical) Prashant Bhagwat with support from Executive Engineer (Electrical) Jitendra Shinde and Deputy Engineers Bhagwat Patil and Jitendra Patil.

Concluding the programme, all officers, engineers, contractors and employees collectively pledged to strictly follow electrical safety norms and spread awareness about safe electrical practices.

Officials stated that the seminar will help strengthen safety awareness and ensure the effective implementation of preventive measures, with the broader goal of achieving “zero electrical accidents” in the coming year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/