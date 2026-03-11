WHO And NCD Officials Inspect Panvel Health Centre, Express Satisfaction With Services Under National Disease Control Programme

A team of officials from the National Programme for Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and the World Health Organization (WHO) inspected the functioning of an urban primary health centre in Panvel as part of a review of ongoing healthcare services. |

Gavdevi Health Centre Hosts High-Level Review on March 10

The inspection was conducted on March 10 at Gavdevi Urban Primary Health Centre No. 1. The visiting team included Dr Saroj Kumar (IAS), Director of the National NCD Control Committee, Dr Abhishek Kunwar, Team Lead for NCD at WHO, Dr Ashish Bhatt, NCD consultant, and Dr Anand Sontakke, State NCD coordinator. The team reviewed the facilities and expressed satisfaction with the services provided by the civic body.

During the visit, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi briefed the officials about the healthcare facilities provided by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government, including the availability of medicines, diagnostic services and treatment under the NCD control programme.

Comprehensive Screening and Treatment Services Under Review

Under the programme, screening and treatment services are provided for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer. The visiting team also reviewed the screening processes, treatment facilities and availability of diagnostic tests at the centre.

Medical officers Dr Rehana Mujawar and Dr Anmol Thakur, along with other officials and staff, were present during the inspection.

