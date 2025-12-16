CES 2026: LG To Unveil Award-Winning Micro RGB evo TV Series Next Month

LG Micro RGB evo TV series will be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas Its first RGB television has already received the CES 2026 Innovation Award. It employs Micro RGB technology that uses LG’s smallest individual RGB LEDs to date, marking a notable advancement beyond MiniLED backlighting. Unlike conventional LCD televisions, which typically rely on white LEDs filtered through colour layers, this display uses separate red, green, and blue LEDs for backlighting, with each controlled using precision techniques developed from LG’s OLED expertise.

The LG Micro RGB evo will be offered in 100-inch, 86-inch, and 75-inch sizes. It will be demonstrated at LG’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 6 to Jaunary 9.

What is the innovation behin LG Micro EGB evo TV series?

According to LG, the television achieves 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, as certified by Intertek. This level of colour reproduction has been described by LG as a milestone previously considered unattainable in the RGB backlight category. The performance is enabled by a feature called RGB Primary Color Ultra, supported by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which incorporates a Dual AI Engine and Dual Super Upscaling to process sharpness and image balance simultaneously.

LG Micro RGB evo TV series: New features

Micro Dimming Ultra provides more than a 1,000 independent dimming zones, delivering what LG states is high contrast performance among LCD televisions. This allows precise control of brightness and colour in both dark and bright scenes. The display runs on LG’s webOS platform, with features including Voice ID recognition, AI Picture and Sound Wizard, a personalised 'My Page' home screen, and an upgraded AI Concierge with chatbot and search functions.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said in a statement, “Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category. This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional colour accuracy.”