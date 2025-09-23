Buying The iPhone 17 Series Abroad? Here's Where It’s Cheaper Than India, And What You Should Know About Warranty

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R), iPhone 17 Air (Centre), iPhone 17 (L) | Apple |

Apple’s new iPhone 17 range has officially gone on sale in India starting at ₹82,900, but a quick look at global pricing shows that Indian buyers are paying a significant premium compared to several other countries.

Here's where the iPhone 17 is cheaper than India

Based on launch prices, the iPhone 17 series is available at a lower cost in:

United States – iPhone 17 starts at \$799 (₹70,200) vs ₹82,900 in India

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Starts at AED 3,099 (₹71,000)

Hong Kong – Starts at HKD 6,799 (₹73,200)

Vietnam – Starts at VND 22,999,000 (₹75,600)

Japan – Starts at ¥129,800 (₹77,400)

Canada – Starts at CAD 1,129 (₹72,500)

For the higher-end models (Pro and Pro Max), the price gap widens further.

iPhone 17 pricing in different countries |

The cheapest place to buy an iPhone 17 is the United States, where all variants are roughly Rs. 10,000–Rs.15,000 cheaper than in India.

iPhone 17 range: Warranty And Regional Restrictions

While buying abroad can save money, there are some key things to keep in mind:

International Warranty: Apple offers a one-year limited global warranty on iPhones, but there are caveats. If you buy a US model and face a hardware issue in India, Apple will typically honor warranty only if the exact model (with the same part number and bands) is sold in India. For instance, US-specific models with different 5G bands may not be covered here.

Always check the model number (like A3105, A3106, etc.) and ensure it matches an India-sold variant before purchase.

Locked vs Unlocked Variants: In countries like the US, iPhones are often sold carrier-locked at lower prices. These won’t work with Indian SIMs. Always ensure you buy a factory-unlocked iPhone, which can be used worldwide with any SIM. Retail Apple Stores and official Apple websites abroad sell unlocked models—these are safe.

Import Duties & GST: If you carry an iPhone into India, customs officials may charge 18 percent GST on imports if the device is brand new, sealed, and detected at entry. Carrying it unboxed and with a SIM card inserted usually avoids extra duty.

Steps To Follow If Buying iPhone Abroad

1. Confirm unlocked model – Ask specifically for an “unlocked, SIM-free” variant.

2. Check model compatibility – Verify that the model number is also sold in India for warranty support.

3. Keep purchase invoice – Needed to claim warranty anywhere.

4. Activate abroad – Insert a SIM card and activate before flying to India. This avoids customs suspicion of resale intent.

5. Register AppleCare+ if possible – This extends global coverage and makes repairs/replacements easier.

Yes, the iPhone 17 is cheaper in countries like the US, UAE, Hong Kong, and Japan, sometimes by more than Rs. 15,000. But warranty restrictions, locked variants, and customs rules mean buyers should do their homework before deciding. For frequent travelers or those with relatives abroad, buying outside India can be worthwhile, provided you buy unlocked, keep documentation, and ensure model compatibility.