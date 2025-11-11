BSNL ₹1 Unlimited Recharge Plan Offer Ends November 15: How To Avail

X/ BSNL India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced the Diwali Bonanza Offer last month, and now the offer is about to end in a few days. Priced at just Re. 1, this limited-time deal delivers a full month of seamless connectivity. But hurry, as the offer expires on November 15, giving new BSNL users just a few days to take advatage of it

Launched as part of BSNL's push to expand its user base with affordable, reliable services, this promo is exclusively for new customers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BSNL Re. 1 offer: Key benefits

This Re. 1 recharge pack comes with a validity of 30 days. Here's a lowdown on what you get for the next 30 days:

- 2GB high-speed data per day: Totaling up to 60GB over the month. The speed is throttled after 2GB completion.

- Unlimited Voice Calls: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls across India.

- 100 Free SMS Per Day: Send up to 3,000 SMS in 30 days.

- Free SIM Card: No extra cost for the SIM, it's yours to keep and activate instantly.

- 30-Day Validity: Full access from day one, no hidden fees or top-ups required during the period.

How to avail the BSNL Re. 1 offer: Step-by-step guide

Getting started is straightforward, but availability may vary by location. Check your nearest BSNL outlet or authorised retailer. Follow these simple steps:

1. Visit a BSNL Retail Store: Head to your local BSNL customer service center, franchise, or authorized dealer. Use the BSNL Selfcare app or website (www.bsnl.co.in) to locate one nearby.

2. Request a New SIM: Inform the staff you're a new user interested in the Diwali Bonanza Offer. Provide your Aadhaar card or other valid ID for KYC verification. The SIM is free!

3. Activate the SIM: Insert the SIM into your unlocked 4G-compatible phone. The staff will help activate it on the spot-dial *123# or use the BSNL app to confirm.

4. Recharge with Re 1: Once activated, recharge via the BSNL Selfcare app, website, USSD code (*123#), or at the store. Select the Re.1 1 Diwali Bonanza plan, benefits kick in immediately.

5. Enjoy Your Benefits: Start using your data, calls, and SMS right away. Track usage through the app or by dialing *123#.