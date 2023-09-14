Apple's iPhone 15: Prices Go Through Roof Despite Local Assembly

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Models Launched | Twitter

Apple is gearing up for the release of the iPhone 15 in India next week, sourced primarily from assembly lines in India, joining other global smartphone giants in making India a manufacturing powerhouse. However, there is a distinct difference: Apple hasnt extended the cost savings from local production to its Indian consumers.

Apple is leveraging the benefits of assembling its product in India but the price tags of its devices remain steep. The iPhone 15 is priced at $799 in the US but will cost Rs79,900 ($965) in India. The more advanced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max carry respective price tags of Rs1,34,900 ($1,628) and Rs1,59,900 ($1,930), mirroring similar disparities witnessed with iPhone 14 prices. Notably, currency fluctuations play a role, with the Indian rupee facing significant depreciation against the dollar over the past year. Apples international iPhone prices have adjusted, mainly reflecting currency dynamics.

Tech giant offers limited financing collaborations with Indian banks

While the previous year saw price hikes in many foreign currencies due to a strong dollar, recent subtler dollar shifts resulted in diverse adjustments, including price increases in Japan and for Pro models in India, Techcrunch reported quoting analysts at AllianceBernstein. Apple's pricing strategies arent the only concern. The tech giant offers limited financing collaborations with Indian banks.

Moreover, trading in an older iPhone in India fetches merely around one-third of its purchase value, which is much less than global norms. Besides, India, despite its vast market potential, hasn't received Apple's full suite of services and is missing out on offerings such as News+, Fitness+, and Apple Pay. Other features, like the Apple Card and certain Apple Maps and Siri functionalities remain exclusive to other regions. In an expected twist, Apple's iPhone 15 models are adopting the USB-C charging port.

USB-C has become a staple in Android phones, laptops, and even electric scooters since its introduction in 2015, but Apple maintained its proprietary Lightning connector for iPhones since 2012.

Apple's journey from the 30-pin connector in 2003 to the Lightning port in 2012 was seen as innovative as the latter, with its compact design and reversibility, allowed for interior device enhancements. However, after little more than a decade, Apples embrace of USB-C seems both strategic and, to some extent, unavoidable.

The next logical step after the USB-C integration

The iPhone seemed the next logical step after the USB-C integration into MacBooks and iPads, but the financial allure of licensing the Lightning port to accessory makers was significant. Yet, regulatory pressures, such as the European Unions 2022 mandate for a standardised USB-C port across devices, might have tipped the scales.

Switching to USB-C isnt just about regulatory compliance; its about the universal convenience it offers. The ability to use a singular cable across devices whether you're charging a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, or even a friend's Androidis a step towards a more cohesive tech ecosystem.

