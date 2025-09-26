 Apple Responds To iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Concerns, Clarifies Demo Unit Issues & Camera Design Choices
Apple addresses iPhone 17 Pro scratch complaints, attributing store unit marks to worn MagSafe stands and defending camera design. Durability tests show improved scratch resistance overall despite some tradeoffs.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
Scratchgate Concerns at Apple Stores. | X/ Apple Club

The iPhone 17 Pro’s launch has faced criticism due to visible surface marks on demo units in Apple Stores. These marks, especially around the MagSafe ring, led to online concerns about poor scratch resistance. Apple clarified that the blemishes are not actual scratches but rather material transfer from worn-out MagSafe display stands. The company says these marks can be cleaned off and is working to replace faulty stands. Apple also noted that older iPhone models on display are similarly affected, emphasising that the issue is not specific to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Camera Edges Raise Durability Questions

Separately, YouTuber JerryRigEverything reported that the raised camera plateau edges on the iPhone 17 Pro scratch more easily due to the lack of a chamfer or curve. In response, Apple stated that the edges are made of anodized aluminum, similar to other Apple products. While light abrasions may appear over time, Apple maintains that the design meets its durability standards and that every device undergoes rigorous stress testing before launch.

Strong Durability in Core Structure

According to 9to5Mac, durability tests show that the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air hold up well under pressure. The Ceramic Shield 2 front cover is more scratch-resistant than ever, and despite its thinner design, the iPhone Air does not bend easily. JerryRigEverything also praised the iPhone 17 Pro’s scratch resistance—outside of the camera edges.

Aluminum Design Brings Tradeoffs

Apple highlighted its use of 7000-series aerospace-grade aluminum, with an advanced anodization layer for durability. While this material is lighter than titanium, it may show wear differently. Apple urges users to be cautious of exaggerated online posts, noting that demo units face unrealistic levels of handling compared to normal daily use.

