Apple Reportedly Postpones iPhone Air 2 Launch Indefinitely Over Weak Demand

Apple has removed the iPhone Air 2 from its product roadmap for autumn 2026, reportedly citing disappointing sales of the original slimline model. The decision marks a significant departure from Apple's tightly controlled release calendar, with no alternative launch date assigned to the successor device. Engineers and suppliers have reportedly been notified of the change, though work on the project continues in a limited capacity without firm deadlines.

iPhone Air sees lacklustre demand post launch

Production for the first-generation iPhone Air has been wound down dramatically, exacerbating the delay, The Information reports. Foxconn, Apple's key manufacturing partner, has dismantled most assembly lines dedicated to the model, retaining just one and a half operational units. Full cessation is anticipated by month's end. Similarly, Luxshare has concluded its output of the device as of late October.

These moves follow broader signals of underperformance, with global demand for the iPhone Air falling short of projections, particularly beyond China. The original model, introduced as a lighter alternative to standard iPhones, failed to capture the anticipated market share despite its innovative design.

iPhone Air component orders slashed last month

The postponement builds on earlier adjustments revealed last month. In October, reports emerged that Apple had slashed component orders for the iPhone Air to under 10 percent of September volumes, redirecting resources to the surging iPhone 17 series. Demand for the iPhone 17 base model rose by around five million units, with Pro variants also seeing boosted production amid year-on-year shipment increases. Forecasts for the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup hold steady at 85 to 90 million units.

Those production trims, driven by feeble uptake outside key markets, now appear as precursors to the outright delay of the inext-generation Phone Air 2.

Apple's revised lineup for 2026

In its absence, Apple's autumn 2026 slate will reportedly feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the highly anticipated iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18 and budget-oriented iPhone 18e are slated for a spring 2027 introduction, potentially alongside a revamped Air 2.

Apple has made no official comment on this development.