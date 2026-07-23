Apple Plans Complete Mac Lineup Overhaul With 11 New Models |

Apple is preparing to refresh every Mac model it sells over the next two years, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The plans arrive amid what the report describes as a Mac resurgence, with sales projected to climb for a third consecutive year, aided by a growing base of users relying on the machines for demanding, agent-based AI workloads. The overhaul will begin this fall with an entry-level MacBook Pro refresh and the first new iMacs in two years.

Fall 2026 launches lead the charge

The wave of new Macs will start with a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro at the entry level, which will be among the first Macs to carry Apple's new M6 chip, carrying the internal codename J804, the report said. Alongside it, Apple will introduce refreshed iMacs, the first new models in two years, under the codenames J833 and J834. Development of both the iMac refresh and the entry-level MacBook Pro is reportedly complete, though the machines are not expected to ship until the fall.

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OLED MacBook emerges as marquee product

The most significant device on Apple's roadmap is a high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook featuring an all-new design with an OLED touchscreen, expected between late 2026 and early 2027. These models, codenamed K114 and K116, will offer M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options. Apple is said to be testing the devices internally alongside macOS 27.1, which is scheduled for release at the end of October. A follow-up high-end MacBook with M7 Pro and M7 Max chips is expected between late 2027 and early 2028.

MacBook Air and entry-level Pro to follow

A refreshed MacBook Air, spanning 13-inch and 15-inch sizes similar to the current models, is expected in early 2027 under the codenames J913 and J915. Later that year, Apple is set to release a 14-inch entry-level MacBook Pro, codenamed K104, that resembles the design of the high-end K114 and K116 models but retains a standard M7 chip rather than the Pro or Max variants. A future OLED version of the MacBook Air is not expected before 2028, and would mark a redesign of the product line.

Mac Mini and Mac Studio face supply constraints

New versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio are already in testing, with the Mac mini expected to gain M5 Pro and M6 chip options and the Mac Studio moving to M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. However, their launch timing depends on memory supply. Both machines have become popular among users running AI applications because of their processing power, but demand has outstripped supply, and new orders for some current models reportedly will not ship for at least three months. Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in April that it could take "several months" for the company to reach a balance between supply and demand for these machines.

Budget MacBook Neo and OLED iMac round out roadmap

Apple is also working on a new budget laptop referred to as the MacBook Neo, which will use an A19 Pro chip and additional memory as part of a periodic refresh cycle that includes new colour options, according to the report. Further out, Apple is developing an OLED iMac that would bring the same display technology coming to the MacBook and MacBook Air lineups, though its timing remains unclear.