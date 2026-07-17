Apple Overtakes Nvidia To Become World's Most Valuable Company As AI Bets Shift | File Pic

Apple overtook Nvidia on Friday to become the world's most valuable company, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment as the market reassesses artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities. Apple was valued at $4.88 trillion, while Nvidia's market capitalisation slipped to about $4.86 trillion after its shares fell 3.5%, Reuters reports.

The change marks Apple's return to the top for the first time since April last year after Nvidia had held the position for nearly a year. The development suggests investors are looking beyond the most obvious AI beneficiaries and broadening their bets across the technology sector.

Apple dethrones Nvidia as world's most valuable company, ending the chipmaker's long run at the top https://t.co/igRObRSDzB — Sanjiv Moré (@sanjivvmore) July 17, 2026

Investor Confidence Moves Beyond AI Spending

"Apple was seen as a laggard in the AI race because it wasn't spending to develop models, but now sentiment has changed," said Toni Meadows, head of investment at BRI Wealth Management.

"Apple is less exposed to capex intensity and better positioned ⁠to monetize AI via services, ecosystem lock-in, and hardware upgrades. The re-rating reflects confidence in earnings durability rather than speculative AI upside."

Apple's rise also reflects growing confidence in its AI strategy after being viewed as trailing rivals. The company recently introduced a long-delayed overhaul of Siri, hoping the upgraded assistant will narrow the gap with established technology companies and AI startups.

Analysts believe Apple holds a significant advantage through the vast amount of personal data stored on iPhones, which could make Siri more capable and deliver more relevant responses. However, much of that data remains protected within Apple's operating systems because of its privacy-focused approach, creating a challenge in unlocking its full potential.

The milestone could also influence perceptions of CEO Tim Cook's tenure as he prepares to hand over leadership to hardware chief John Ternus in September.

Nvidia Remains a Key AI Player Despite Setback

Nvidia became the first company to cross a $5 trillion market valuation in October, highlighting its dominant position during the AI boom. Although Apple has overtaken it, analysts do not see the shift as permanent.

The chipmaker continues to benefit from AI-related spending, with its graphics processors powering much of the generative AI industry. A change in market sentiment could allow Nvidia to reclaim the top position.

Apple, meanwhile, also faces challenges after raising prices to offset higher costs, a move that could affect consumer demand.

"I don't see any meaningful distinction. Nvidia likely to be a significant participant in whatever happens going forward," said Benjamin Hall, vice president, alpha research at Segal Marco Advisors.

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AI Rally Broadens Across Chipmakers

Investor enthusiasm has increasingly spread beyond Nvidia to other semiconductor companies. Memory chipmaker Micron crossed a $1 trillion market valuation in May as investors recognised the growing importance of memory chips in AI infrastructure.

South Korea's SK Hynix also listed on the Nasdaq earlier this month, adding another company to the expanding AI investment landscape.

"The new entrants to the market could spread ⁠out the focus away from the pure Magnificent Seven names into a wider number of names," Hall said.

The semiconductor rally, however, lost momentum in July as investors questioned the sustainability of the AI-driven surge. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index has fallen nearly 19% from its record high, although it has still outperformed Nvidia so far this year.