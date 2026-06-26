Beware! Sellers On Amazon, Flipkart Are Exploiting Apple's Price Hike Gap On MacBooks: Here's How To Stay Safe

Apple has hiked prices across its product lineup in India and globally, but the revised rates have not been uniformly reflected on third-party marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales. While the updated prices are live on Apple's official website, several offline and online vendors continue listing devices at older rates, and industry watchers warn this gap is being exploited by some sellers to scam buyers.

The pre-activation trick

Apple operates official stores on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, but these marketplaces also host numerous independent third-party sellers alongside Apple's authorised listings. While most are legitimate, some sellers have been found sending pre-activated devices to buyers who order what is listed as a new product. Since the device has already been activated before it reaches the customer, the warranty period may have effectively started before the box is even opened, eating into the coverage window.

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Beyond pre-activation, buyers have, in the past, also reported receiving refurbished units, opened boxes, replacement devices, or products missing accessories, despite having ordered a brand-new item, a pattern that observers say could become more common now that official prices have risen sharply.

X user Dipayan Ray flagged one such case publicly, warning that a seller called 'Treasure Haul Online' on Flipkart was selling pre-activated MacBooks. He cautioned buyers to verify the seller's name before purchasing what looks like an attractive MacBook deal.

Why the discount looks tempting, and risky

With Apple's official prices rising by as much as 50 percent on certain products, the price gap on marketplace listings appears more attractive than usual. However, a lower price does not guarantee a genuinely new device. If the unit turns out to be used or refurbished, buyers may end up with a shortened warranty, difficulties while seeking after-sales support, and a longer, more complicated return process.

Red flags to watch for

Buyers are advised to take a few precautions before purchasing Apple devices online:

- Check whether the seller is an authorised retailer rather than an unverified third party.

- Read through other customers' reviews for complaints specifically about activation dates or damaged or incomplete packaging.

- Once the product arrives, verify its warranty status using the device's serial number on Apple's support page.

- Record an unboxing video and inspect the packaging closely before activating the device.

- And treat any deal that seems unusually cheap compared to Apple's official pricing as an instant red flag rather than a bargain.