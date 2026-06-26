Apple MacBook & iPad Lineup Sees Price Hikes In India By Up To ₹70,000 As Memory Crisis Deepens: Full List

Apple has finally given into the market disruptions caused by AI and has revised prices across its India lineup. The price hikes range between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 70,000 depending on the device. The increase, which spans MacBooks, Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and HomePod devices, is being attributed to a global shortage in memory and storage components, according to multiple industry reports.

1. MacBook price in India hike list

The steepest hike has hit the MacBook Pro M5, whose price has jumped from Rs. 1,69,900 to Rs. 2,39,900, a hike of Rs. 70,000. The MacBook Air M5 follows, rising from Rs. 1,20,900 to Rs. 1,49,900, an increase of Rs. 29,000. The Mac Mini M4 with 256GB storage has also seen a steep hike, from Rs. 59,900 to Rs. 94,900, up Rs. 35,000. Apple's entry-level MacBook Neo has gone up by a comparatively modest Rs. 10,000, from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 79,900.

MacBook Neo: Rs. 69,900 → Rs. 79,900

Mac Mini M4 256GB: Rs. 59,900 → Rs. 94,900

Macbook Air M5: Rs. 1,20,900 → Rs. 1,49,900

MacBook Pro M5: Rs. 1,69,900 → Rs. 2,39,900

2. iPad price in India hike list

The iPad lineup has not been spared either. The 11th-generation iPad now costs Rs. 49,900, up from Rs. 34,900, while the iPad Air has climbed from Rs. 64,900 to Rs. 89,900. The iPad Pro has seen one of the steepest jumps in percentage terms, rising from Rs. 99,990 to Rs. 139,900, 139,900, an increase of nearly Rs. 40,000.

iPad 11th Gen: Rs. 34,900 → Rs. 49,900

iPad Air - Rs. 64,900 → Rs. 89,900

iPad Pro - Rs. 99,990 → Rs. 1,39,900

3. Apple TV price in India hike list

Apple's accessory and home devices have not escaped the revision. The Apple TV 4K's 64GB variant now costs Rs. 25,900, up from Rs. 14,900, while the 128GB version has risen from Rs. 16,900 to Rs. 31,900. The HomePod is now priced at Rs. 44,900, against Rs. 32,900 earlier, and the HomePod mini has gone up from Rs. 10,900 to Rs. 15,900.

Apple TV 4K (64GB): Rs. 14,900 → Rs. 25,900

Apple TV 4K (128GB): Rs. 16,900 → Rs. 31,900

HomePod: Rs. 32,900 → Rs. 44,900

HomePod mini: Rs. 10,900 → Rs. 15,900

Notably, Apple's iPhone lineup has been excluded from this round of price hikes. The iPhone 17 continues to sell at its launch price of Rs. 82,900 for the base variant on Apple's official India website, even as the rest of the portfolio gets costlier. Reports suggest the AI-driven surge in demand for memory and NAND flash storage components is squeezing margins on devices with higher RAM and storage configurations, a pressure point that does not apply in the same way to iPhones, which typically ship with less onboard memory than Macs and iPads.