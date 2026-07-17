Apple Launches Back-To-School Sale In India: Free AirPods, Offers On MacBook Neo, iPad Pro, & More

Apple has kicked off its annual Back to School sale in India, bringing discounted pricing on Mac and iPad models along with free accessories for students, teachers and parents purchasing devices for college use. The sale went live this week and is scheduled to run until August 27, giving buyers over a month to make their purchases through Apple's Education Store.

The offers arrive weeks after Apple raised prices across several of its device lines, including the MacBook Air with the M5 chip, the MacBook Pro range with M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, and the iPad and iPad Pro lineup. The Back to School pricing effectively softens that increase for eligible education buyers.

Apple Back To School Sale: MacBook Air offer

The MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip is available at a starting price of Rs. 137,900 with education savings applied. Buyers can choose a complimentary AirPods 4 or a four pack AirTag bundle at no additional cost. Those who prefer more premium audio can upgrade to AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs. 5,000 or step up to AirPods Pro 3 for Rs. 13,000.

Apple Back To School Sale: MacBook Pro offer

On the MacBook Pro side, the 2025 model with the M5 chipset starts at Rs. 227,900 with education pricing. The newer 2026 models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets are priced from Rs. 281,900 and Rs. 462,900 respectively. As with the Air, buyers get a free AirPods 4 or AirTag four pack, with the option to upgrade to AirPods 4 with ANC or AirPods Pro 3 at the same discounted rates offered on the MacBook Air.

Apple Back To School Sale: iPad Air and iPad Pro offer

The iPad Air with the M4 chip is priced from Rs. 83,900 under education savings, while the iPad Pro starts at Rs. 127,900. Apple is throwing in a free Apple Pencil Pro with either purchase. Customers can also add a four pack of AirTags for Rs. 2,000, AirPods 4 for Rs. 2,000, AirPods 4 with ANC for Rs. 3,000, or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs. 15,000.

Apple Back To School Sale: MacBook Neo offer

The recently launched MacBook Neo, built on the Apple Silicon A18 Pro chipset, is available at Rs. 69,900 for the base 256GB storage variant under the education discount. The 512GB variant, which adds a Touch ID sensor, is priced at Rs. 79,900. Both configurations reflect a Rs. 10,000 discount from their regular retail prices of Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900 respectively.

Apple Back To School Sale: Other education savings

Beyond Mac and iPad pricing, Apple is also extending education rates to the Apple Watch lineup, including the Apple Watch Series 11 at Rs. 41,900, the Apple Watch SE 3 at Rs. 23,900, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Rs. 80,900. Students and educators can also subscribe to Apple Creator Studio, which bundles Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro and other productivity apps, at Rs. 199 per month. The Apple Music Student Plan continues to include a free Apple TV subscription as part of its discounted rate. Eligible students and educators can additionally save up to 10 percent on AppleCare+ for Mac or iPad.

Apple Back To School Sale: How to check eligibility

Apple's education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students, parents purchasing on behalf of college students, and teachers and staff at all education levels. To access these prices, buyers need to visit Apple's Education Store at apple.com/in-edu/store and complete a one time identity verification through Apple's education verification process, which confirms enrolment or employment status at a recognised institution. Once verified, the discounted pricing is applied automatically to eligible products during checkout, and the same verification unlocks ongoing access to education pricing on future purchases as well as subscription offers such as Apple Creator Studio and the Apple Music Student Plan.