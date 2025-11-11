Apple Partners With Fashion Brand ISSEY MIYAKE To Unveil iPhone Pocket: Key Features, Pricing, More

In a fresh collaboration that fuses high fashion with everyday tech, Apple has introduced the iPhone Pocket, a stylish smartphone carrying accessory. Apple has partnered with Japanese design house ISSEY MIYAKE to design this limited-edition item. The iPhone Pocket goes on sale on November 14.

The iPhone Pocket is one of Apple's few forays into the non-gadget space. The tech giant continues to expand its ecosystem beyond screens and silicon, this time in partnership with MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO, a high fashion brand from Japan.

iPhone Pocket: Salient features

At its core, the iPhone Pocket boasts a singular 3D-knitted construction, evoking the fluid pleats of ISSEY MIYAKE's signature garments. Described as 'a piece of cloth' reborn for the digital age, it fully encases the iPhone while stretching to accommodate keys, cards, or lip balm. A ribbed, open structure lets users glimpse the phone's display without fully extracting it, adding a touch of intrigue to daily routines.

Available in two variants, the short strap model suits handheld or bag-tied use, while the long strap option drapes comfortably over the shoulder or cross-body. Colours span a vibrant palette: lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, and sapphire for the short strap; sapphire, cinnamon, and black for the long.

iPhone Pocket starts at $149.95 |

Apple says that it fits any iPhone model seamlessly, expanding to hold 'all pocketable items' without bulk. The knit fabric claims to offer breathability and durability, resisting wear while permitting wireless charging passthrough when the phone sits snug inside. For the fashion-forward, it doubles as a modular accessory, mixable with iPhone cases or bands for bespoke looks.

Safety features include a secure enclosure that prevents drops during movement, ideal for jogs or commutes. Environmentally, though specifics remain light, Apple's involvement suggests recycled materials in line with its carbon-neutral goals. No software integrations are highlighted.

iPhone Pocket: Pricing and Where to Get It

Priced accessibly, the short strap version starts at $149.95 (roughly Rs. 13,200) in the US, with the long strap at $229.95 (roughly Rs. 20,200). Expect similar pricing in other markets, adjusted for local currencies.

The iPhone Pocket is exclusively available at select Apple Stores and Apple.com website in eight markets: France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Flagship spots include Apple Ginza in Tokyo, Apple Regent Street in London, Apple SoHo in New York City, and Apple Marché Saint-Germain in Paris, among others like Apple Canton Road in Hong Kong and Apple Myeongdong in Seoul. Pre-orders open online from the same date, with in-store specialists on hand to demo styling options. Availability is limited, so early birds are advised. There is no clarity on when the iPhone Pocket will be available in India.

Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director at MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO, said, "The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user... The simplicity of its design echoes what we practise at ISSEY MIYAKE, the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation."

Molly Anderson, Apple's vice president of Industrial Design, added, "This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas... Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favourite everyday items."

While the iPhone Pocket is not coming to India something soon, the real question here is: Are we really going to spend upwards of Rs. 10,000 on something like this?