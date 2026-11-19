Anthropic Sets IPO Price At $83 Per Share, Eyes Staggering $1.5 Trillion Valuation |

Washington DC: Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at USD 83 per share, above its previously announced expected range, potentially raising around USD 68.5 billion and setting the stage for one of the biggest stock market listings in history, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

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The creator of AI chatbot Claude is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol 'ANT', marking a significant moment for the artificial intelligence industry.

According to a CNBC report, Anthropic previously announced that it was offering 825 million shares. If the company sells all the shares at the IPO price, it could raise approximately USD 68.5 billion.

The offering comes after Anthropic updated its prospectus last week with an expected price range of USD 70 to USD 78 per share, following the public unveiling of the document in October.

The share price would place the company's valuation above the USD 1.4 trillion it had previously been targeting. However, its final market capitalisation will depend on the total number of shares outstanding.

The listing also comes months after Elon Musk's SpaceX went public in June, raising USD 75 billion initially and a total of USD 85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their overallotment option, making it the largest IPO on record, CNBC reported.

Anthropic's public listing is being closely watched as a major test for the AI industry, which has experienced several recent shocks, including a dramatic backlash felt at the polls during the midterm elections and last week's ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Investor sentiment has also been affected by concerns that rising interest rates could make debt unaffordable for several data centre developers and neocloud companies.

The IPO is particularly significant for major technology companies that have considerable exposure to Anthropic as investors, partners and customers.

Amazon and Google both hold stakes in Anthropic valued at more than USD 100 billion. Meanwhile, a group of technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), have agreed to collectively invest USD 26 billion in the IPO.

At the same time, Anthropic relies on expensive computing systems supplied by Nvidia, Google, Amazon and AMD to support its AI operations.

Speaking about the company's ambitions and the challenges associated with artificial intelligence, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in the company's roadshow video, "I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia."

He further emphasised the importance of addressing the risks associated with the technology while building a sustainable business.

"We have to make sure that all the risks, all the ways that things can go wrong with this technology, we very carefully address those risks as we bring the benefits and as we have a viable business at the same time," Amodei said.

Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 alongside a group of researchers who had previously left OpenAI. The company has since become known for developing its family of artificial intelligence models called Claude, with its products and services primarily targeting business customers.

Anthropic has been competing with OpenAI and Google to strengthen its position in the enterprise AI market. The company witnessed a period of rapid growth in 2026, driven largely by the popularity of its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has confidentially filed for an IPO and has indicated that its public market debut is likely in 2027, CNBC reported.

According to Anthropic's prospectus, the company generated USD 33.24 billion in revenue during the nine months ended September 30, representing an increase of approximately 1,200 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

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However, the company reported a net loss of USD 104 billion during the same nine-month period. Most of the loss was attributed to changes in the fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities. The filing also showed that Anthropic had reported a loss of USD 25.1 billion during the corresponding period in 2025.

In an amended filing, the company disclosed that its run-rate revenue stood at approximately USD 81 billion at the end of October, marking an increase of USD 10 billion from the previous month.

Despite its rapid growth, Anthropic has faced several challenges over its positions on AI safety, regulation and national security. These differences have resulted in two high-profile disputes with the US government this year. The company's prospectus also included more than 90 pages of risk factors for prospective investors to consider ahead of its market debut.

Emphasising the broader mission behind the company, Anthropic's co-founders wrote in the prospectus, "Our aim is to help humankind chart a safe course through this technological evolution, open new frontiers of discovery, and bring forth an age of miracles."

They further highlighted the responsibility of shareholders in supporting the company's mission. "Everyone who owns our stock, whether an institution or an individual, becomes part of that effort," the co-founders wrote.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)