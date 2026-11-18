Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is exploring partnerships with Indian manufacturers to develop a 1,600-satellite broadband constellation aimed at competing with Elon Musk's Starlink, Bloomberg reported.

As per the report, the low-Earth orbit network is intended to strengthen Jio Platforms' connectivity business and provide an Indian-controlled satellite communications system.

Reliance is holding discussions with domestic satellite manufacturers, technology startups and industrial groups, offering potential funding for manufacturing infrastructure.

The project remains at the planning stage, and Reliance has not publicly confirmed the reported details.

The proposed constellation would require a substantial expansion of India's satellite manufacturing capabilities.

India currently produces fewer than 15 satellites annually, according to people familiar with the project, while Reliance's plans could require production of approximately 200 satellites each year.

The company reportedly intends to combine domestic manufacturing with overseas procurement, including at least 400 satellites from the US.

Discussions are underway with two American companies, while European suppliers are also being evaluated. China is reportedly not being considered as a procurement source.

Reliance aims to conduct a test mission in September 2027, followed by broader deployment beginning in early 2028. The completion target has reportedly shifted from 2030 to 2035 because of manufacturing and launch constraints.

The proposed network would primarily improve broadband connectivity across India while potentially supporting strategic communications during geopolitical emergencies.

Unlike Starlink's global constellation, Reliance's system is expected to focus largely on India's domestic requirements.

However, industry executives believe satellite deployment could prove more difficult than manufacturing. India would also need adequate launch infrastructure and access to suitable orbital slots.

Meanwhile, Starlink's entry into India continues to face regulatory and security scrutiny, according to the report.

Reliance's proposed investment reflects growing interest in domestically controlled space infrastructure and satellite-based connectivity.