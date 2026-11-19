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Salesforce's latest round of job cuts appears to have reached its India workforce. Employees who claim to have been laid off have described their exits on anonymous workplace forums, saying they were placed on garden leave and offered severance.

What employees are saying

A user on Blind who claims to work at Salesforce India said the news came via a calendar invite from the employee relations team. The user then met their manager and an HR representative and was told the role was being eliminated. The post, titled "Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)", said the user would be on garden leave until February 1, and described 'a tough time' processing the news.

Garden leave means the employee is asked to stay away from work but remains on the payroll through the notice period.

What the exit package may include

A separate thread in Blind's India community discussed the likely terms. The poster said the package could include about two months of garden leave, with extra weeks of pay depending on tenure and location. Some colleagues reportedly mentioned a figure of around 21 weeks, though the poster said it could vary. These details come from posts by individual employees and have not been verified.

Cuts under way across the company

The India accounts follow reports earlier Salesforce had begun another round of layoffs. Employees discussed layoffs occurring this week in internal Slack messages reviewed by Business Insider. One employee told the publication their own boss had been let go, indicating senior staff were affected.

It is not yet known how many employees have been hit or which teams are involved. Business Insider also reported that eligible US employees could receive up to 30 weeks of base pay as severance, depending on job level, tenure and age.