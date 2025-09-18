Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update Announced: Top 7 Features To Absolutely Watch Out For!

Nothing

Nothing has officially announced the rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, the company's most refined software update yet, built on Android 16. The update brings deeper design refinements, enhanced privacy controls, and improved multitasking capabilities that promise to make the Nothing experience more intuitive and powerful. This comes just days after Samsung announced the rollout out of its Android 16-based One UI 8 update.

Nothing OS 4.0: Compatible Devices

Nothing OS 4.0 open beta will be available on the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 2, and Phone 2a. However, the Nothing Phone 1 has reached the end of its significant Android upgrade commitment, having received its promised three major OS updates up to Android 15.

The company has hinted at a special program for Phone 1 early adopters, though details remain under wraps.

Nothing OS 4.0: How to Update

Nothing is launching an Open Beta testing program soon, giving users an exclusive preview of Android 16. Beta testing for Phone 3 and Phone 2 series could begin shortly after Google's Android 16 release, with stable builds expected in late 2025.

Users can expect the update to roll out through the standard system update mechanism once the stable version becomes available.

Key Features to Watch Out For

1. New UI Design

Nothing OS 4.0 brings a sharper, more thoughtful design across every layer. From standardised components to reimagined lock screen clocks and cleaner Quick Settings, everything feels more fluid and intuitive. The update focuses on removing clutter while embracing the unified design standards that define Nothing's aesthetic.

2. Extra Dark Mode

Extends Nothing OS's signature dark aesthetic into an even deeper look. Smarter, more refined, and designed to reduce eye strain while saving power. This enhanced dark mode goes beyond the traditional implementation to provide a more immersive visual experience.

3. Enhanced Pop-up View

Keeps multitasking fluid with support for two floating app icons. Switch between tasks faster without breaking your flow. This feature significantly improves productivity by allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously in floating windows.

4. App Optimisation Engine

Fine-tunes how apps start and run. Boosts speed, responsiveness, and overall smoothness across the system. The optimization engine works behind the scenes to ensure applications launch faster and run more efficiently.

5. Advanced Photography Experience

Powered by TrueLens Engine, Nothing OS 4.0 introduces an upgraded Camera and smarter Gallery. With new controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout, capturing and reliving moments feels smoother and more refined across devices. The photography improvements focus on both capture quality and post-processing capabilities.

6. AI Privacy Controls

New controls put you in charge. Nothing OS 4 goes further in protecting your privacy and keeping you informed, making AI behaviour more transparent and easy to manage. Stay updated with AI (LLM) status hints and a usage dashboard that keeps you fully informed and in control. These privacy-first AI features ensure users maintain complete control over their data and AI interactions.

7. System-Wide Improvements

A more responsive lock screen and AOD, clearer brightness adjustments, stronger connectivity across Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and improved overall stability. Even small details like faster access to Bluetooth recording have been refined to make the experience smoother everywhere.