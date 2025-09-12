 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Lava Agni 3, Bold N1 5G, Storm Lite Smartphone Deals Starting At ₹5,219
With smartphones starting at an effective price of just Rs. 5,219, customers can grab incredible discounts and bank offers on Lava’s popular models, including the Lava Agni 3, Bold N1 Pro, and Storm Lite.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Lava Bold N1 5G | FPJ

Lava has unveiled exciting Diwali offers for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With smartphones starting at an effective price of just Rs. 5,219, customers can grab incredible discounts and bank offers on Lava’s popular models, including the Lava Agni 3, Bold N1 Pro, Storm Lite, Storm Play, Blaze Dragon, Play Ultra, and O3. These offers will be listed from September 13 to September 30.

Customers using SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, or Credit Card EMI can enjoy instant discounts of up to Rs. 2,250, including 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,000 on card payments and up to Rs. 1,250 on EMI transactions. Select models also feature additional coupon benefits of up to Rs. 1,000, making these deals even more attractive.

Lava Agni 3 (8GB+128GB, without charger), priced at Rs. 16,999, will now be listed at an effective price of Rs. 14,749 with bank offer. Lava Agni 3 (8GB+256GB) priced at Rs. 20,999, will now be listed at Rs. 18,749 with bank offer.

Furthermore, the Lava Bold N1 Pro (4GB+128GB) will be listed with an effective price of Rs. 5,939 with bank offer and Rs. 200 coupon. The new Lava Bold N1 5G (4GB+64GB) will be listed starting at Rs. 6,749 with bank offer.

Lava Storm Lite (4GB+128GB) will be listed with an effective price of Rs. 7,649 with bank offer and Rs. 500 coupon. The Lava Storm Play (8GB+256GB) will be listed with an effective price of Rs. 10,799 with bank offer and Rs. 500 coupon.

Lava Blaze Dragon (4GB+128GB) is priced at Rs. 7,999 with bank offer.The Lava Play Ultra (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs. 14,249 with bank offer and Rs. 1,000 coupon. Lastly, the Lava O3 (3GB+64GB) will also be listed on Amazon starting at an effective price of Rs. 5,219 with bank offer.

