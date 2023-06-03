5 best language apps that will help you learn different languages

Memrise

Memrise is the place to go for enjoyable vocabulary practice. It has courses on any language you can think of or invent, as there are some devoted to built languages. Memrise's appeal is derived from gamification and memes. The learning strategy used by the app relies on associating the words being studied with amusing or oddball ideas. Memes created to help students remember the terminology through humor are frequently included in courses.

Available: Android and iOS

Rosetta Stone

Their entire language learning strategy is to "learn like a baby." Rosetta Stone does a superb job of teaching you individual words. Rosetta Stone's "State of the Art" speech recognition software appeals to a lot of people. The content of one language course has essentially been written and translated into all other languages. Without Rosetta Stone, no list of the best language study apps would be complete.

Available: Android and iOS

Duolingo

This app is a combination of gamification and learning. Many Duolingo courses are created by native speakers, giving rise to potentially unexpected courses such as Guarani or Klingon. Another element that distinguishes Duolingo for me is that it is not designed primarily for native English speakers. There are specific courses designed for speakers of other first languages for each language, totaling 81 courses to date.

Available: Android and iOS

HelloTalk

An app designed to facilitate speaking practice while removing the possible stress of real-time communication. With the help of voice and text chat software similar to WhatsApp, language learners can connect with native speakers and communicate with them. With the use of a built-in correction tool, users can correct each other's communications, turning language exchanges into brief coaching sessions. An integrated translation mechanism is also included in the app.

Available: Android and iOS

Busuu

Busuu offers complete courses in 12 languages. The software guides you through the process of learning new vocabulary, simple dialogues, and dialogue-related questions. All of them have audio, so you can hear how they are said in their native tongue. The classes are broken down into relevant themes where we acquire vocabulary and expressions related to specific tasks. For individuals who need to rapidly brush up on the fundamentals prior to an international trip, each course also includes a separate little ‘travel course’ —pretty helpful!

Available: Android and iOS

