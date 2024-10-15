 Porsche Partners With The Rotary Club Of Bombay Juhu Beach For Solar Flower Lamp Sustainability Project
Porsche, Liter of Light’s India chapter, and Power Pack have selected the Rotary Club of Bombay Juhu Beach as distribution partners for their big event

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Porsche, Liter of Light’s India chapter, and Power Pack have selected the Rotary Club of Bombay Juhu Beach as distribution partners for their big event. Porsche is not only launching its new EV, the Macan, but also a groundbreaking art installation titled "Field of Dreams: A Pathway to a Brighter Future."

This monumental project, which is poised to be registered in the Guinness World Records, will showcase a stunning display of solar-powered flower lamps, symbolizing the power of dreams and renewable energy.

The installation will feature 2001 solar flower lamps, each costing Rs. 3000/-, which will be distributed to those in need.

As part of this initiative, where will also be a special workshop on solar lamp assembly for 100 students from Vidhyanidhi School. This workshop is in partnership with Liter of Light’s India chapter and Power Pack.

The workshop at Vidyanidhi School is designed to empower students with practical skills and a deeper understanding of sustainable energy while instilling a sense of social responsibility. As they assemble solar lamps, students will actively engage in creating a green solution that addresses both climate change and energy access.

The motto of this project, "Lighting Lives, Empowering Communities," reflects the greater purpose behind their efforts—these lamps will soon be donated to underserved tribal and rural villages, providing essential light for education and daily life.

