Redefining Sustainable Packaging For All Sizes Of Brands

In 2018, Udit Bansal, an engineer by training, embarked on a journey to create packaging solutions that combined function with sustainability- a mission that led to the founding of Corugami, a company that works with brands of all sizes to replace traditional packaging materials with environmentally friendly alternatives.

Pune-based startup Corugami pivoted to packaging design after identifying a lack of functional and material-based solutions in the sector.

“Back then, there were only two kinds of players,” Bansal shared. “The manufacturers stuck in their old ways, and the branding agencies focused only on visuals. We saw a clear gap for functional, sustainable packaging.”

Corugami’s approach goes beyond just design - they collaborate with clients from conception to deployment. For large brands, this means phasing out traditional, non-recyclable packaging by working with all stakeholders to ensure practical implementation. For smaller startups, Corugami helps with design, manufacturing, and delivery, overcoming access and quality challenges.

One of their standout solutions, Unbreaka, was developed for shipping of food products packaged in premium glass bottles. After thorough research and testing, Corugami engineered a single-sheet corrugated structure that reduced breakages to zero, eliminating the need for bubble wrap and excess tape.

With sustainable materials ranging from jute to new biopolymers, Corugami promotes a balanced approach. “It’s not just about switching to a new material,” the founder explained. “It’s about reducing excess, using conventional materials smartly, and then adopting new sustainable options.”

At its core, Corugami’s design philosophy is simple: “Good design is less design. Everything in the packaging must have a purpose.”

By reimagining packaging with a blend of functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability, Corugami is helping brands of all sizes make a meaningful impact.