6 Ways Coldplay Concerts Promoted Sustainability

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 23, 2024
Coldplay has been the topic of discussion in India since they announced their Music of Sphere show in Mumbai.
All images from Instagram
Whether you are a Coldplay fan or not, you should know that this music band has taken sustainable steps to reduce their carbon foorprint during their world tour. Here's how they contribute
Wrist bands at concerts are a thing. The band used plant-based LED wrist bands during their concerts
Coldplay and their music will surely make people dance. They used kinetic dance floors for people to dance on them and help generate electricity at the concert
Furthermore, to increase their green footprint, they planted 1 plant for every ticket that sold, making their plant count to 5 million
They also donated thousands of unused meals and toiletries from the tour to those in need
By implementing these steps, Coldplay managed to reduce their carbon footprint by 47% compared to their last tour