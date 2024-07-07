 ZIM vs IND, 2nd T20I LIVE: Young Team India Look To Bounce Back In Harare With Zimbabwe In Series Lead
HomeSportsZIM vs IND, 2nd T20I LIVE: Young Team India Look To Bounce Back In Harare With Zimbabwe In Series Lead

Captain Shubman Gill will look to replicate his predecessor Rohit Sharma's success in the shorter format when his team takes to the field.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Team India will look to bounce back in the 5-match series against Zimbabwe after losing the opening clash in Harare less than 24 hours ago. The Men in Blue recently won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies but lost the first match after becoming champions.

India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

