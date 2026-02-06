 'Keeping The Flag Flying High...': Virat Kohli Applauds RCB Women's Historic Triumph Over Delhi Capitals At WPL 2026
Virat Kohli congratulated RCB Women after their thrilling WPL 2026 final victory, praising their pride and consistency. The team claimed their second title in three seasons by defeating Delhi Capitals, completing a superb high-target chase. Led by Smriti Mandhana’s match-winning knock, RCB showcased grit and determination throughout the tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli recently shared a heartfelt congratulatory message for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s team after their sensational triumph in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final, celebrating their second title in three seasons. In a message full of pride and admiration, the Indian cricket great praised the team for keeping the RCB flag flying high with their exceptional performance.

RCB Women completed a memorable championship win by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final, showcasing a remarkable chase of a high target to clinch the title. Led by seasoned batter Smriti Mandhana, who played a match-winning innings, the team demonstrated grit, skill, and determination throughout the tournament.

Responding to this achievement, Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate the women of RCB, writing that they are “champions again” and applauding them for continuing the proud legacy of the franchise.

The RCB Women’s team’s victory further cements their status as one of the most formidable sides in the WPL, with the franchise now balancing success in both the women’s and men’s arenas of top-tier T20 cricket.

