'Yugon Ki Ladai': Australian Newspapers Go Gung-Ho With Desi Headlines On King Kohli's Arrival For Border Gavaskar Trophy

Image: X

Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to reach Australia ahead of the rest of the Team India members for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The arrival of the King was marked with an Australian newspaper reporting his arrival in Perth with fonts in Hindi and Punjabi.

Indian fans shared images of front page of the The Telegraph newspaper, bearing the face of Kohli, with the headline reading: "Yugon ki ladai (Fight for the ages)." Noted journalist from Australia Melinda Ferral, shared image of a section in Punjabi, with an article on young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The headline read: “Navam Raja (The new king).”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Acid test awaits for Virat Kohli in Australia

The test series in Australia tour is a make-or-break one for the former Indian captain, given he has managed only three centuries in the last five years. Kohli's performance in the recent home series against New Zealand was not great either. While India suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash, Kohli scored just 93 runs at 15.50, his lowest average in a home series in the last seven years.



Recently former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed concern over Kohli's form. However, the former India captain was backed by Gambhir while hitting back at the former Aussie skipper.

Speaking at pre series press conference, Gambhir said, "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket and more importantly have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit. I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket and they will continue to achieve a lot in the future as well," Despite Gambhir's backing, another poor run could leave Kohli's Test career in dire straits

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

