IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Becomes First Team India Player To Reach Australia Ahead Of Marquee Test Series, Claims Report

Virat Kohli practicing in the nets | credits: Twitter

With Virat Kohli in firm focus ahead of the blockbuster Test series against Australia, the batting star has become the first Indian player to reach the land Down Under. According to a Times of India's source, the right-handed batter had left for Australia before the first batch of the players and has already reached Perth.

According to the report, the 35-year-old was spotted outside the Mumbai airport with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids on Saturday night, obliging for photos with the fans. The Australia tour likely looms as a make-or-break one in Test cricket for the former Indian captain, given he has managed only three centuries in the last five years. The veteran also had a forgettable time against New Zealand at home, registering only 93 runs in six innings alongside a solitary half-century.

Virat Kohli Spotted While Giving Autograph To A Little Kid At The Team Hotel In Pune today.💙#ViratKohli #INDvNZ @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/dABXTtTpfM — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) October 25, 2024

"Virat Kohli left before the two batches and has already reached Perth. One batch of players is already on their way and the second batch leaves today," the TOI source claimed recently.

The first batch of players to leave for Australia included Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar as they took a connecting flight via Singapore to Perth. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had also accompanied them.

"For me at the most important thing is that they still working really hard" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Despite realising both Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's recent struggles, head coach Gautam Gambhir believes their willingness to work hard and hunger are most important as they head to Australia. Gambhir said in a presser on Monday, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I have got no concerns whatever over Virat and Rohit. I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to achieve a lot in future as well. I think for me at the most important thing is that they still working really hard, they are still passionate, they still want to achieve a lot more and that is something which is very important. The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and for the entire group as well. I feel there's a lot of hunger, especially after what has happened in the last series."