'You Are Not Doing Yourself 100 Percent Justice If....:' Jasprit Bumrah On His Success Mantra

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has conceded that he wants to stay away from expectations, given it is prone to putting pressure on him. The right-arm speedster feels he wouldn't be doing any justice to himself if he played with so much expectations on his shoulders day-in and day out.

Bumrah has marked a thunderous return from injury in the first two T20Is against Ireland, with India registering a series win under his captaincy in the second game. The 28-year-old struck twice in his first over in the opening game and finished with figures of 4-1-15-2 in the 2nd T20I as India won by 33 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bumrah said he predicts a headache for the selectors, given the plethora of talent at their disposal. He elaborated:

"It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. It’s a great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India. Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with a baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations."

"I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL" - Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, who received the Player of the Match award for his cameo, stated that he was calm at the crease and is glad his decade-long efforts have paid off.

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain. I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game."

The third and final T20I begins on August 23rd.

