Yohan Blake Graces the FPJ floor; Yo-hanour, Mr Blake!

As after a quick 100 meter sprint he would wait to catch his breathe, his personal trainer Laura Pearson would remind him of the clock he needs to beat. Well, he would eventually. After all, he has beaten World’s fastest man Usain Bolt!

The Olympic medalist’s tall persona left many in awe. In no time, the word spread across and the stadium was filled up with young athletes and their parents occupying the empty stands.

The venue was also hosting the second day of ‘Sports For All’ athletic championship. And hence, the two-hour long training session had to be cut short.

Blake, happily vacated the track, and moreover, remarked: “Hey you know what? Let these guys run, I will sit and cheer for them.”The gold, that was within him, was there for anyone to guess.

He went on to interact with participating kids. He even gestured them the art of kicking off the starting block. He ran alongside the young athletes, cheered them, raised adrenaline of many, while the crowd lauded the world champion, a man down to earth in any walk of life.

Before he would leave the stadium, Blake joined the winners on the podium, presenting them with the certificates they deserved.

“I am privileged to meet Blake sir,” and u18 athlete joyfully told me, “Can’t believe I had the honour to shake hands with him.” He obliged every person at the venue, signing autographs on their T-shirts, the towels, and, their hearts.And as the sun set at the Arabian Sea, he was at the Free Press Journal office, concluding the hectic day it was.

Sporting a smile all through, he answered to all the silly questions by the FPJ staff.

The food he loves, the sport he watches, the favourite IPL team, and what not.All in all, it was an honour to have you aboard, Mr. Blake. From having a moment with you after your morning practice, to seeing you off at late evening, you certainly made my day.