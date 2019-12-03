Yohan Blake with FPJ: Which IPL team is the Jamaican sprinter interested to play for

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake reveals the IPL team he would like to play for, if he decides to play the richest cricket league in future. The 2012 silver medalist at London Olympics told Free Press Journal about his interests in IPL.

Blake, 29, who holds cricket as his first love somewhere in his heart and also wishes to play franchise cricket after he retires from Athletics. He will be participating in the 100 metres at Tokyo Olympics as his last appearance in the quadrennial event. He aims to bag his maiden Olympic gold medal before saying goodbye to the track.

Blake has represented for Kingston Cricket Club in his off season from athletics and specialses as a pace bowler. His best bowling figures for the club remains 4/10 in a domestic match.

Very less people might know that Yohan Blake is an ardent fan of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2011. Yet, he was asked that apart from RCB which other team he would like to play in the IPL, the sprinter replied, "I would either play for Punjab or Kolkata Knight Riders."

Well the reason was very simple as Blake's countryman Chris Gayle has donned jersey for both the teams and Blake was very clear in his statement that he will support each team that Gayle will be playing for. "Yeah definitely Chris Gayle is a good friend of mine, so i really follow him everywhere he goes and definitely I will be there first," said the 29-year-old.

Chris Gayle has played 125 IPL games in 12 seasons and has amassed 4484 runs at a strike rate of 151.03. Having scored six IPL centuries he hold the record of most centuries by any batsman in the premium tournament. Batsmen are still hunting Gayle's highest individual T20 score of 175*, which came for Royal Challengers Banglore against Pune Warriors India in 2013.