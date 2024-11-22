 'Yeh Saare Haste Kyun Hain': Wasim Akram Hilariously Asks As Team India Left In Splits After Ball Hits Rishabh Pant's Groin While Batting; Video
Rishabh Pant played a valiant knock of 37 on day one of the opening Test between India and Australia.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri engaged in a hilarious conversation during commentary on day one of the opening Test between India and Australia in Perth. With a delivery hitting Pant's groin after he tried to defend his bat, leaving his teammates in the dressing room in splits, Akram hilariously asked the reason behind them laughing.

Pant, who scored a valiant 37, copped quite a bit of blows to different parts of his body, leaving him unsettled. However, the southpaw also left the fans in awe and surprising with some of his shots. Australian captain Pat Cummins had got the better of him as Pant edged one to slip, prompting Steve Smith to take a sharp catch.

Meanwhile, in the video uploaded by Star Sports, Akram asked:

"Yeh saare haste kyun hain jab yahan ball lagta hai?" (I don't know why they laugh when a player gets hit on the groin)

In response, Ravi Shastri recalled a past incident and stated:

"Courtney Walsh ka mujhe yaad hai jab unko aise jagah pe laga, toh saare West Indian hans rahe they." (I remember when Courtney Walsh got hit there and the West Indies players were laughing).

Australia left reeling on day one despite bowling India out for 150:

Meanwhile, Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood tore through India's batting unit, bundling them out for 150. However, the home side's batters couldn't give them the required impetus.

Jasprit Bumrah's unplayable opening spell accounted for Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, putting them in a massive spot of bother. By the close of play, the 30-year-old dismissed Cummins and left them reeling on 67-7, still trailing by 83 runs.

