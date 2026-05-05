Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Notified By ITA For First Missed Doping Test In 12 Months After December 2025 Whereabouts Failure

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat | ANI

New Delhi, May 5: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been notified by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for a missed out-of-competition doping test dating back to December 18, 2025, marking her first whereabouts failure in the last 12 months.

In a communication dated May 4, 2026, the ITA informed Vinesh that the missed test has been formally recorded following a review of her explanation submitted on January 19, 2026.

The notice refers to an earlier correspondence sent on January 5, 2026, which had flagged the apparent missed test and sought her response.

The notice is not an anti-doping violation but serves as a warning under the whereabouts clause, which is designed to ensure athletes remain available for surprise testing at all times.

Under rules framed by United World Wrestling (UWW) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), any combination of three missed tests and/or filing failures within a year constitutes an anti-doping rule violation and can attract a suspension of up to two years.

The ITA said the unsuccessful attempt occurred on December 18, 2025, when a Doping Control Officer (DCO) could not locate Vinesh during her designated 60-minute testing window.

Under anti-doping rules, athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must specify a daily one-hour slot between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. during which they are available for no-notice testing.

Explaining the circumstances, the ITA acknowledged that Vinesh was attending the first winter session of the Haryana Assembly on that day.

She had travelled from Bengaluru to Chandigarh, disrupting her routine. The agency also noted that she had recently welcomed a child, adding to her personal responsibilities. During the testing attempt, Vinesh reportedly cooperated and informed the DCO that she was in Chandigarh for meetings.

However, the ITA ruled that she failed to update her whereabouts information in time despite the change in schedule.

It pointed out that athletes are required to update their filings “as soon as possible” after any change, and in any case before the specified 60-minute slot.

The agency added that Vinesh did not use alternative methods such as SMS, email or mobile application to revise her location on or before December 18.

"In light of the above, the ITA finds that you were unable to establish that no negligent behaviour on your part caused or contributed to your failure," the notice stated, concluding that the missed test would be recorded.

The ITA clarified that this was Vinesh's first recorded whereabouts failure in a 12-month period.

Vinesh has been given seven days from the date of the letter -- May 4 -- to request an administrative review if she believes the missed test was not due to negligence. Failing that, the decision will become final.

The development comes months after Vinesh announced her comeback to competitive wrestling in December 2025 following her retirement after 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified from the women's 50kg final for being overweight.

She subsequently re-registered in the RTP, a pool reserved for elite athletes who are subject to stringent out-of-competition testing requirements.

The National Open Ranking tournament, scheduled to be held in Gonda, is Vinesh's tournament on comeback. She had accused WFI to block her entry and later feared that officiating might be biased against her.

WFI President Sanjay Singh assured the Olympian of safety and a fair chance to compete.

International Testing Agency (ITA) is the body that manages anti-doping programme in Olympic Games and other major global events.

The Lausanne-based ITA also manages the anti-doping programme of around 50 international sports federations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)