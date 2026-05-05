IPL 2026: ‘We’re Striving For That Perfect Game,’ Says Brad Haddin As Punjab Kings Target Winning Return Against SRH

Brad Haddin backs Punjab Kings to bounce back ahead of clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad | File Photo

Hyderabad, May 5: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are focused on returning to their winning ways as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow, May 6, in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite two narrow losses recently, the Kings remain at the top of the table with 13 points and are focused on playing their best cricket as the season enters its final weeks.

Speaking ahead of the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Assistant Coach Brad Haddin said the team is taking a lot of confidence from how the middle order has stepped up. He pointed to the recent performance of Suryansh Shedge, who hit a fearless 57 off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans, as a big positive for the squad's depth.

Middle order gains confidence

"The partnership of Stoinis and Suryansh, we thought was really good in the circumstances of the game under pressure. Suryansh was—wow. Not so much the score, but the manner in which he got the runs under pressure. He got through the difficult time when he was ten off ten balls and then accelerated. We know how explosive our top order is, but now our middle order is starting to get some time together and get some form," Haddin said.

Haddin also reaffirmed the team’s total confidence in strike bowler Arshdeep Singh, labelling him a world-class professional. He noted that the nature of the current tournament makes it difficult for bowlers, but the team is looking at the long-term goal.

Backing Arshdeep and long-term focus

"Arshdeep is world-class. You know in this tournament there's going to be bad days with how explosive the batting has been right through. Numbers say that there have been some phenomenal chases, and Arshdeep understands the flow of tournament play. We're happy with where he's at. You want your best players performing in the important games at the back end of the tournament, and he is a key part of that for us," Haddin remarked.

The team’s identity this season has been built on a "no-fear" approach, led by openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Haddin credited this mindset for the team's success so far and believes the squad is close to putting together a complete, dominant performance.

No-fear approach and match strategy

"Our openers have been one of the reasons we are sitting at the top of the competition. They're exciting and talented, but the one thing they've given us is a no-fear approach at the top of the order. Tournament play is about playing your best cricket right at the end. That’s what we are striving for all the time—that perfect result, that perfect game. We think when we do find that, we’ll be a very hard team to beat," Haddin added.

To secure a victory tomorrow, Haddin said the tactical plan against Hyderabad's high-scoring openers is clear: "Get early wickets. Don’t let [Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma] bat too long."

Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow, May 6, at 7:30 pm IST.

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About Punjab Kings

One of the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry figures like Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul. Based in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings thrive on their fighting spirit, coupled with the wholeheartedness and positive outlook that represents Punjab. The brand's infectious personality has built a strong affinity with the fans as a team that strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent.

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