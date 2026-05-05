St Peter’s Cup Hockey Tournament 2026: Lakra’s Brace Powers Artic Super Boys To 4-3 Win Over India Rush

Sandeep Lakra scores twice as Artic Super Boys edge India Rush in Mumbai hockey clash | Representative Image

Mumbai, May 5: Artic Super Boys fought hard to record a fighting 4-3 win against India Rush in a Men’s Seniors first-round match of the St. Peter’s Cup Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the SPYC and played at the St. Stanislaus High School ground on Tuesday.

Sandeep Lakra struck a brace of goals, while Binay Nag and Amit Jatarma scored one each, while India Rush got their goals through the efforts of Aamod Ghadge, Prem Mehral and Aashay Bhoyar.

Women’s elite match result

Earlier, in a Women’s Elite encounter, Sports Authority of India (SAI) White got the better of Republicans Orange by a narrow 1-0 margin. Sanjana S. scored the all-important winning goal.

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Other results

Results – Women Elite Div: SAI White 1 (Sanjana S.) beat Republicans Orange 0.

Warriors SC 1 (Wilman Kanan) drew with Sea View SC 1 (Reshma Mahadik).

Men Seniors: Artic Super Boys 4 (Sandeep Lakra 2, Binay Nag, Amit Jatarma) beat India Rush 3 (Aamod Ghadge, Prem Mehral, Aashay Bhoyar).

Savio Hockey 2 (Bhavik Chandane 2) beat Companeroes 1 (Cristiano Correira).

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