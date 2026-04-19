Independent, Savio Hockey, SAIL, Central Railway, Mumbai Customs Win Thrilling Semi-Finals At Wellingdon Gymkhana

In the first semi-final of the Men's Senior category, Independent beat Hockey Mira Road 4-2 at the floodlit 45th Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey tournament in Santacruz, Mumbai. |

In the first semi-final of the Men's Senior category, Independent beat Hockey Mira Road 4-2 at the floodlit 45th Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey tournament in Santacruz, Mumbai. In the second semi-final, Savio Hockey beat United Bandra 3-1 with Bhavik Chandane scoring two goals.

In a close match in the Women's Elite category, Steel Authority of India edged past Republicans Orange 2-1 to enter the finals with Khushi and Rashmi scoring for the winning team. In the much anticipated second semi-final, Central Railway beat Western Railway 2-1 with Olympian Hnialum Lalruatfeli scoring the two goals.

In the nail-biting Men's Elite semi-final, Mumbai Customs beat Mumbai Port Authority in the tie breaker 9-8, after being 4-4 at full time.

The finals will be played today Sunday from 6 pm onwards.