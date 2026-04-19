 Independent, Savio Hockey, SAIL, Central Railway, Mumbai Customs Win Thrilling Semi-Finals At Wellingdon Gymkhana
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HomeSportsIndependent, Savio Hockey, SAIL, Central Railway, Mumbai Customs Win Thrilling Semi-Finals At Wellingdon Gymkhana

Independent, Savio Hockey, SAIL, Central Railway, Mumbai Customs Win Thrilling Semi-Finals At Wellingdon Gymkhana

Mumbai Customs, Savio Hockey, Independent, Central Railway and Steel Authority of India booked places in the finals of the Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey tournament. Mumbai Customs edged through a dramatic 9-8 tie-break win, while other teams advanced with hard-fought semi-final victories in Santacruz.

Asfar Khan Haridev PushparajUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
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In the first semi-final of the Men's Senior category, Independent beat Hockey Mira Road 4-2 at the floodlit 45th Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey tournament in Santacruz, Mumbai. |

In the first semi-final of the Men's Senior category, Independent beat Hockey Mira Road 4-2 at the floodlit 45th Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey tournament in Santacruz, Mumbai. In the second semi-final, Savio Hockey beat United Bandra 3-1 with Bhavik Chandane scoring two goals.

In a close match in the Women's Elite category, Steel Authority of India edged past Republicans Orange 2-1 to enter the finals with Khushi and Rashmi scoring for the winning team. In the much anticipated second semi-final, Central Railway beat Western Railway 2-1 with Olympian Hnialum Lalruatfeli scoring the two goals.

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In the nail-biting Men's Elite semi-final, Mumbai Customs beat Mumbai Port Authority in the tie breaker 9-8, after being 4-4 at full time.

The finals will be played today Sunday from 6 pm onwards.

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