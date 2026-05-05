Rising Above Limits: Mumbai Para Athlete Pooja Ojha’s Inspiring Journey Of Global Success

Mumbai para athlete Pooja Ojha celebrates international success in kayaking and canoeing events | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: A journey of courage and perseverance continues to shape the life of Pooja Mahesh Ojha. Along with her role as a Postal Assistant in Mumbai, she has earned recognition as an international para-athlete. Her story is one of hard work and commitment that thrives within the Department of Posts.

International achievements and sporting excellence

Specialising in kayaking and canoeing in the KL-1 and VL-1 categories, Pooja Ojha has consistently represented India on the global stage. Her international achievements include two Gold Medals at the 3rd Asian Championship in Uzbekistan (2023) and another double gold triumph at the Asian Paracanoe Championship in Tokyo (2024).

Pooja’s medal tally also includes Silver Medals at the ICF Paracanoe World Championships in Germany (2023) and Hungary (2024). Competing at the highest levels, she secured fourth place at the Asian Games 2023 and went on to represent India at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

More recently, she achieved top finishes at the ICF World Cup in Poland (2025) and the World Championships in Italy (2025), along with two Gold Medals at the Asian Championship in Thailand (2025).

National success and dedication

At the national level, Pooja Ojha has maintained an impressive record, winning Gold Medals in both KL-1 and VL-1 categories at the National Paracanoe Championships in 2024 and 2025 held in Bhopal.

Beyond the medals and accolades lies a deeper story—one of perseverance, discipline, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Her journey is a powerful reminder that dedication can transcend limitations.

Recognition and institutional support

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, known for his keen interest in sports, recently interacted with sportsperson Pooja Ojha, appreciating her achievements and understanding the challenges of balancing professional duties with rigorous training.

The Ministry of Communications regularly organises such interactions, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening institutional support through better facilities, flexible work arrangements, and an enabling environment that empowers employees to excel in both sports and service.

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As the Department of Posts continues to support and celebrate such talent, stories like that of Pooja Mahesh Ojha not only bring pride to the institution but also inspire countless others across the country to pursue their dreams.

(The author is a GoI official, serving as Information Assistant in PIB Mumbai)

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