World Cup 2023: ICC Releases Iconic Picture From Captains' Photoshoot At Narendra Modi Stadium

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday released the official picture of all 10 captains posing the ODI World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The captains gathered at the world's biggest cricket stadium for a special event which was organised in place of the opening ceremony ahead of the mega-event.

Rohit Sharma (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Pat Cummins (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan), Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Temba Bavuma (South Africa), Jos Buttler (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) struck a pose with the World Cup trophy which one of them will lift on November 19.

The special show with the WC captains was conducted by former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and ex-England skipper Eoin Morgan, who had lifted the trophy in 2019 on home soil.

High expectations from hosts India

Home team captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the weight of expectations and the ultimate goal of winning the World Cup during the event.

"It ((hosts winning the WC) has happened in the last three editions of the World Cup. It is a long tournament and you cannot get too far ahead of yourself. It is important for us to try and focus on one job at a time and move on.

"We need not worry about the expectations, because they are always going to be there. We don't have to worry about who we are playing and what is happening elsewhere, because it is time now for us to just be secluded and focus on what we want to do as a team," Rohit said.

