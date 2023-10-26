Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All You Need To Know

Indian women's hockey team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian Women's Hockey team will participate in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 title in Ranchi, Jharkhand, starting on Friday (October 27th). India will compete against the likes of China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand in the 7th edition of the tournament as the hosts aim to reign supreme.

All the matches of the tournament will be hosted by the the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium. It's worth noting that Indian women's hockey team is the bset-ranked team in Asia, standing at No.7. China is Asia's 2nd best ranked side, standing at 10 and won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023, while India had to settle for the bronze.

Japan are the defending champions, having lost to India 2-1 in the bronze medal fixture in the Asian Games 2023. India will open their campaign against Thailand, who are ranked 29, on Friday, followed by facing Malaysia on Saturday in their 2nd match. The current hosts have reached the final thrice - 2013, 2016, and 2018 - but have won it only in 2016 by beating China in the decider.

Schedule for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule | (Credits: Screengrab)

India's squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-captain)

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya

Reserves: Sharmila Devi, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

Where to watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023?

The live streaming of the tournament will take place on SonyLiv, while the live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

