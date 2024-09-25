 Will Virat Kohli Play Domestic Cricket After 12 Years? Former India Skipper Named In Delhi's Probables For Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season
Kohli last played in the Ranji Trophy in November 2012. Playing for Delhi, he faced Uttar Pradesh, although his last Ranji match was not so memorable, as he was dismissed for scores of 14 and 42 runs.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy probable list for the upcoming season | Image: BCCI.TV

It has been 12 years since Virat Kohli represented Delhi in domestic cricket. However in a major development the former India skipper has now been named in the Delhi's probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Season.

The move aligns with BCCI's policy of bringing back established names to domestic cricket. Besides Kohli, Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's name has also been added to the list.

Kohli, known for his aggressive batting style and leadership, could bring a wealth of experience and motivation to the younger players in the Delhi squad.

Kohli’s international schedule, might not allow him to participate in the Ranji Trophy matches but the move by DDCA has certainly gained national attention.

Pant, on the other hand, has had a more recent connection with domestic cricket, famously scoring the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season. Pant was recently involved in Duleep trophy match before being released to play for India against Bangladesh in the two match test series.

Ishant Sharma left out of Delhi's Ranji Trophy probabales list

The long list includes IPL players Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Anuj Rawat and Simarjeet Singh, among others. Mayank Yadav, the fast bowler who made waves during IPL 2024 for his extreme speeds, has also been named.

Out-of-contention India quick Navdeep Saini, who was the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, has been included, but Ishant Sharma has not been named.

