Will Japan’s Esports high school see a rise in career Esports players?

Competitive gaming called “Esports” is undoubtedly growing in its popularity quite rapidly. Globally, over 100 million players are primarily concentrated in the United States, South Korea, and Europe. However, this expansion isn’t strictly connected to these three. There’s another country worth mentioning, Japan.

As far as Japan is concerned, quite parallel to the global expansion of esports competitive gaming, there is also a gradual expansion of players, especially high schoolers who can attend courses and study esports. In this article, we will solely focus on the rapid expansion of esports gaming in Japan, the current state of affairs, and whether we can expect a rise in the number of career esports players.

It’s no wonder that a hobby such as esports gaming can become more than just a hobby, where people start playing professionally and make a career out of it. Just like, for example, gambling can become more than just a hobby so that people start playing for large sums of money and consider gambling their career, so too can esports gaming become a professional job.

Will there be a rise in career esports players in Japan?

Let’s take Mitsuasa Kudo as an example. In Japan’s capital city, he is a student attending the third year at the esports course hosted by the Renaissance High school Shinjuku Yoyogi Campus. When Mitsuasa first joined the course he said he was predominantly surprised to play games at school.

He attends training in video gaming twice a week. This course first started in 2019, and the number of attendees increased rapidly to an even 100, which is ten times more than the first number of students interested in the program.

Players who attended this course came in third at the All Japan High School Esports Championship in 2020, counting a record of 194 schools attending with 346 teams. So, to answer the question from the title, yes, we can expect a rise in career esports players in Japan.

However, there’s an ongoing concern regarding the addiction to games . Kanda stated that when students dedicate too much time to gaming, the addiction could affect their school and home life. Kanda is also worried about late assignment hand-ins and falling grades and suggests mental and physical care while gaming to stay healthy.

Overall, our presumptions that there will be a rise in the number of career esports players is based on the fact that the global net worth of esports gaming exceeds 100 billion yes (which is around $915 million), and Japan is following these footsteps.

Also, the number of fans who watch esports gaming tournaments is rising and has doubled since 2018. Even though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has dulled our lives, the expansion of esports gaming is still remarkable.

Tournaments in esports gaming in Japan offer prizes that exceed 100 million Yen. As Mainichi Shimbun nicely put it, esports gaming teams in Japan are slowly turning this “hobby” into a business. We can expect pro players to make a living out of esports gaming shortly, which, after reading all this information on how valuable and large the esports gaming industry is, comes as no surprise.

For our final statement on this topic, we must quote Uwatoko from Kadokawa laboratories, who pointed out that career esports gaming is still in its development stage. But taking all this information, we can only expect the gaming population to rise.

Closing remarks

As you have just witnessed, Japan can offer courses in esports gaming so that students can build up their careers early on. It’s not an overstatement to say that enthusiastic esports gamers will turn their love for gaming into a calling soon.

The worth of this gaming industry is massive, and we don’t see it facing any drawbacks. Not even the Covid-19 outbreak has affected the popularity of esports gaming and the esports tournaments where the prizes are more than luxurious. We hope you found this helpful information fun. For other exciting topics, sift through our website.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:26 PM IST