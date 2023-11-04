'Will Be Interesting To See Cricket Australia's Stand': Naveen-ul-Haq Takes A Dig At AUS Ahead Of CWC 2023 Clash

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq took a dig at Cricket Australia on Saturday ahead of his team's next match in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Naveen posted a message for Australia on his Instagram account, slamming them for cancelling the bilateral series in Afghanistan to protest against the Taliban's restrictions on women in their country.

Australia were scheduled to face and Afghanistan in three ODIs as part of the ICC's Super League in the UAE in January but they pulled out after the Taliban put further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

This happened after a Test match was postponed between the two teams in November 2021 after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August.

Naveen, in response to Australia's withdrawal to play against Afghanistan, backed out of the Big Bash League this year.

He has now hit out at Australia on social media with a hard-hitting message for the CA.

"Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see Cricket Australia stand in the World Cup," the mercurial pacer wrote.

Australia have to play against Afghanistan

The Aussies need to win their remaining three games to qualify for the semi-finals. They are locked in a four-way battle for the last two spots in the semis along with Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand.

India and South Africa have already sealed their places in the knockout round.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)