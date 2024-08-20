Who Is Darius Visser? Samoa Batter Shatters Yuvraj Singh's World Record For Most T20I Runs In An Over

Samoa batter Darius Visser made it to the history book of records during the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Vanuatu at the Garden Oval No.2 in Apia.

Visser shattered the world record for the most runs scored by a batter in a single over in the history of T20Is. The 28-year-old smashed 39 runs in an over, surpassing the joint record held by Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Dipendra Singh Airee, who scored 36 runs each in an over.

In the 15th over, Darius Visser smashed six towering sixes aided by three balls to accumulate 39 runs in an over. Visser was batting on 46 off 34 balls when he began his assault on Vanuatu and went on to score 95 off 40 balls. By the end of the 14th over, Samoa were at 77/5, but Visser's explosive performance propelled them to 116/5 after 15 overs.

Darius Visser just broke Yuvraj Sing's record of hitting most runs in T20I

Darius Visser played a splendid innings of 132 off 62 balls, including 5 fours and 14 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 212.90. Samoa completely banked on Visser's explosive innings to post a total of 174 in 20 overs. Darius Visser was the only player to have performed as the rest of the batters failed to step up for the team. The second best was 16 by skipper Caleb Jasmat.

Visser's century knock paid off as Samao defeated Vanuatu by 10 runs. After posting total of 174, Samoa restricted Vanuatu to 164/9 in 20 overs, thanks to bowling brilliance by Douglas Finau (2/34) and Daniel Burgess (2/14).

Who is Darius Visser?

Darius Visser played for St George District and Sydney University in Sydney grade cricket during his college days. Visser hails from Australia's Sydney but opted to play Samao in international cricket.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Darius Visser is a Director of Hype Cricket Academy, which they provide help to professional cricketers from England and Australia to reach the peak of their potential through developmental programs. Visser worked with the likes of Harry Brook, Jason Sangha, Josh Dell and to name a few, reached the peak of their potential through specialized developmental programs.

Visser was also a specialist coach at the New South Wales Cricket and 1st XI Cricket Coach with Sydney Boys' High School.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 qualifiers, Darius Visser became the first ever Samao cricketer to score a century in T20Is. In just three T20Is, Visser has scored 183, including a century, at an average of 91.5 and an impressive strike rate of 215.29.