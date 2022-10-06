'When Virat Kohli scored ton...

PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come under fire after the team’s failures in the Asia Cup 2022 and the recently-concluded T20I series against England and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja highlighted how differently India players are measured compared their neighbouring counterparts.

Skipper Babar and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been criticised for their poor strike-rates in the T20 format.

Similar to Virat Kohli, who scored a ton in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, Babar Azam too scored a century. But, Ramiz Raja pointed out the difference in the mood of the two fan groups.

While India celebrated Kohli's 71st international ton, Babar was questioned over his poor strike-rate, when he scored 110 against England.

"Previously we used to falter at the very first hurdle. Yes we reached the final and yes we did not play well. But it's okay to have a bad day. But there were others teams as well in the Asia Cup. I mean then India should then have been severely criticised for not reaching the final. But that is not what their fans and media do.

"I'll tell you, when Virat Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan, they forgot their entire Asia Cup. Will we ever do that? What we say is that Babar Azam scored a ton, but his strike rate was 135 while David Warner's was 147.3. So this is useless," Ramiz said in a discussion on Samaa TV.