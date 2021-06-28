When Milkha Singh's celebrated Pak competitor Abdul Khaliq was taken as prisoner of war in 1971

New Delhi, June 28: One of Pakistan's most celebrated sprinters, Abdul Khaliq -- who created history by winning the 1954 Manila Asian Games sprint gold in record time but lost a much-hyped race with Indian legend Milkha Singh at Lahore in 1960 -- was a prisoner of war (PoW) following the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

Khaliq, who passed away on March 10, 1988 in Rawalpindi days before his 55th birthday, was the only athlete who kept Pakistan's flag flying high on the tracks during the 1956 Melbourne and 1960 Rome Olympics.

While Khaliq's exploits saw him win 26 gold and 23 silver medals in the international arena, making him one of the most celebrated athletes in Asia, he is also remembered for the 200m race against 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, who passed away following Covid-related complications in Chandigarh on June 18, 2021.