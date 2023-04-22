The recent match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 edition of the IPL saw an outstanding performance by the CSK captain, MS Dhoni. Along with leading his team to victory with a 7-wicket win, Dhoni's performance on the field was exceptional. He took a catch, effected a stumping, and a run-out, displaying his skill and experience as a wicketkeeper.

When he talks, they listen

However, Dhoni's impact was not limited to his performance on the field. After the match, the young players from the SRH team gathered around him, listening intently to his advice and tips on the game. A video of this moment went viral on the internet, with many likening it to a professor imparting knowledge to his students.

The video has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many praising Dhoni's leadership skills and his ability to mentor younger players. Even former West Indies pacer and current commentator, Ian Bishop, expressed his admiration for Dhoni's role in guiding the younger generation of players.

Overall, Dhoni's performance on and off the field has cemented his status Chanas a shrewd and respected leader in the world of cricket.

Chennai dismantle Hyderabad

Dhoni, played an exceptional game behind the stumps, and the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Mahesh Theekshana, and Moeen Ali bowled exceptionally well to restrict the famed batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mere 134 runs.

CSK's opening batsmen, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, carried their impressive form into this game and provided an excellent start on a slow pitch. The opening duo batted together for 11 overs, forming a solid 87-run partnership and keeping CSK on track for the chase. Although leg-spinner Mayank Markande's two wickets during the middle overs gave Sunrisers hope of making a comeback, their total score was not high enough to put significant pressure on CSK's incoming batsmen.

As a result, Conway's unbeaten knock of 77 runs helped CSK secure a comfortable victory, and they moved up to third place on the points table with eight points. The overall performance of the CSK team was remarkable, with the combination of solid batting, excellent bowling, and outstanding fielding contributing to their success.