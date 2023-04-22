IPL 2023: MS Dhoni goes past Quinton de Kock with most catches in T20's

Chennai Super Kings comfortably defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, securing their fourth win of the season. Despite not getting the chance to bat during the run chase, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni played a significant role in the first innings behind the stumps. As one of the best wicketkeepers in the sport's history, the 41-year-old achieved yet another world record in his side’s clash against Hyderabad.

Record breaker

MS Dhoni became the wicketkeeper with the most catches in T20 cricket, having taken 208 catches in his T20 career, overtaking Quinton de Kock's record of 207 catches. Other notable names on the list include Dinesh Karthik (205) and Kamran Akmal (172). During the match against Hyderabad, Dhoni took the record catch when Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram. As Markram tried to make room to slash the ball, he got a slight top edge, and Dhoni took a brilliant catch with hardly any time to react.

Conway-Jadeja lead Chennai's victory charge

The standout performer in the first innings was Ravindra Jadeja, who proved to be exceptional for his side. The experienced Indian all-rounder took three wickets and gave away only 22 runs in the four overs he bowled. His outstanding performance helped Chennai restrict Hyderabad to a total of 134 runs in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-scorer for Hyderabad, contributing 34 runs to his team's score.

During the run chase, Devon Conway continued his exceptional form with the bat. The New Zealand batsman played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs in just 57 deliveries. Additionally, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 35 runs in 30 deliveries, contributing significantly to Chennai's victory. The hosts won the game comfortably with seven wickets in hand. Mayank Markande was the only bowler who managed to take any wickets for the visitors, picking up two wickets and conceding 23 runs in four overs, along with a run-out by Umran Malik.