When Asad Rauf and Mumbai model Leena Kapoor were caught in an affair controversy

Asad Rauf, the former Pakistan umpire who was part of the ICC Elite List for many years, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss," Ramiz Raja tweeted.

Rauf, who umpired his first ODI in 2000 and his first Test in 2005, was in 2006, named in ICC's Elite Panel. Rauf had to quit umpiring after being accused of involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in 2016.

In and around 2012, the Pakistani cricketer was involved into controversial life matters when Mumbai based actor-model claimed of having a relationship with Rauf. The alleged love affair had shocked the cricket fraternity and fans.

The actress named Leena Kapoor filed a complaint with the police alleging that Rauf had sexually exploited her on the premise of marriage and other promises. She was quoted in earlier reports as saying, “He told me about his marriage and said that his wife lives somewhere in Lahore, Pakistan. But he said that he was a Muslim and he was allowed to marry twice. He also said that his wife and children will come to our marriage.”

However, the umpire refused the claims of 2012 sexual exploitation in regard with Kapoor. "Us ladki ne sasti sauhrat k lie aisa ki, Hindustan me aisa hi hota hai (She did that for gaining some cheap fame, that's how things happen in India). If the allegations were true, I wouldn't have gone to India the next year for the IPL and she later apologised to me as well," Rauf had told a Pakistani news media outlet.

While clearing the laid allegations he revealed of travelling with a lot of people and said, “There is difference between being friends and knowing someone. Friends do not talk like this. They don’t take advantage of cheap publicity.” He was later quoted in reports that his family is satisfied with him and trusts him fully. “I never cheat on anyone. If I had to marry her, I would have done so. “She wanted to come in the limelight, and she has.”