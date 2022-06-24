Watch Video: Asad Rauf, former ICC Elite panel umpire, turns shopkeeper after leaving cricket

Former Pakistan Asad Rauf |

Former ICC umpire Asad Rauf has turned a blind eye to cricket after allegations of match-fixing were levelled against him during the 2013 IPL and has now turned shopkeeper.

The former Pakistan umpire was accused of accepting expensive gifts from bookies apart from placing bets during IPL games. He was banned for five years in 2016 by the BCCI, which finished his career. Though he still denies the allegations.

Rauf was spotted running a shop by a Pakistan-based broadcasting channel.

"I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on," Rauf told Paktv.

"I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI's side and they took the decision on me themselves," he added.

Asked if he plans to return to umpiring, Rauf said that there was nothing left to see.

"No, I've umpired in so many games all my life, there's no one left to see now," responded the 66-year-old.

"I haven't been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely," he further added.