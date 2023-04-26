IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar caught pricking his nose on camera during GT vs MI (WATCH)

Cricketers are caught doing embarrassing things on the field quite regularly and another bizarre incident was caught by TV cameras involving Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar.

The 23-year-old was caught putting a finger in his mouth before pricking his nose with the same finger while fielding during MI's match against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday.

Arjun didn't realise that the cameras were on him and unknowingly did what he did.

But nothing escapes netizens these days and they immediately uploaded the clip on social media, drawing hilarious responses.

Unfortunately for Arjun, some users reversed the video and posted the clip which seemed as if he pricked his nose and then ate the mucus.

Arjun impresses with ball in hand

Arjun has picked three wickets from four matches so far after making his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month.

Arjun Tendulkar picked up his third IPL wicket against GT and also hit his first six in the tournament but MI went down by 55 runs in Match 35 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT crush MI in Ahmedabad

GT rode on swashbuckling knocks from opener Shubman Gill and middle-order batters David Miller and Abhinav Manohar to post 207 for 6 on the board.

The bowlers then produced a clinical performance to stop the five-time champions at 152 for 9 in 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad bagged three wickets on his IPL debut while Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan took two each. Captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 13 runs and a wicket.